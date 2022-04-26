Univ. of Iowa student from Ukraine teaches peers her first language through on-campus club

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - While Oksana Hirchak’s family actively seeks shelter in Ukraine, she’s showing her support by teaching her fellow students at the University of Iowa the language.

“I started the club because I wanted more people to know about Ukraine, about the culture, about the language,” she told TV-9.

The idea came about after Russia invaded Ukraine. She realized the Center for Language and Culture Learning didn’t include information about Ukraine, so she wanted to offer her knowledge.

“I came to the director and I said hi my name is Oksana and I’m wondering if you would like to start a Ukrianian speaking club here. And she immediately said yes,” said Hirchak,

The club meets a couple times every week to practice simple conversations in Ukraine.

Hirchak sees students from all walks of life coming by to learn more.

MinKang Cho is one of her students and one of her closest friends.

“I think it’s important to know a new language, especially with what’s going on,” said Cho.

She has several reasons for joining the club.

She compares it to her own experience as some of her close friends make efforts to learn her first language.

“My friends are learning Korean and it kind gets me... emotional support. Like they have interest in my country and my culture,” said Cho.

Hirchak says she’s impressed with what Cho and other students have already learned.

“Speaking at least some words would be really useful for her, and she would show some respect towards Ukrainians speaking some of the language,” said Hirchak.

