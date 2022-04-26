Trial set for East Sac County teacher accused of sexual abuse

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa teacher accused of sexually abusing a teenage student has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Stefanie Kelsey faces eight counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Her trial is set to start July 19th.

Kelsey, who’s a teacher at East Sac County High School, in Lake View, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student. Police say the abuse occurred at Kelsey’s home, and a local park. Prosecutors say the abuse took place from August of 2021 to March of this year.

The school board voted to terminate Kelsey’s contract effective May 27th.

The board also voted to place Kelsey on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.