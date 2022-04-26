Show You Care
Student of the Month Marcelle Strait expresses herself through music

The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month is Kennedy Cedar Rapids student Marcelle Strait.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month is Cedar Rapids Kennedy student Marcelle Strait. From volunteering, to playing piano at Faith Lutheran Church, she is a busy student.

“I just like to express myself through music,” she said. Music is something that’s always been a part of her life.

“My mom’s a band director, so I kind of grew up with music,” Strait said. It’s also important to the people in her life.

“This church is really musical, and the congregation likes to sing,” said Pastor John Albertson. “Especially in the Lutheran Church, we sing three hymns at least plus the liturgy, a lot of the liturgy is sung, and I love to sing.”

Pastor Albertson has been there for some of the most important parts of her life. He baptized and confirmed her. Her musical talent is recognized. She won the district competition two years in a row, and was a runner-up for state competition.

“I try to perform as much as I can,” she said.

It’s just one piece of her busy life as a high school student.

“It keeps me busy, I feel like if I’m not busy I’d just get bored.” A life that includes AP classes, music groups, giving piano lessons, and volunteering at a nursing home.

“People around me motivate me,” Strait said. “Sometimes I doubt myself, but then they keep pushing me, and it’s really helpful.”

All things that helped her become who she is today. “It’s been really fun to watch Marcelle grow and I’m excited for her future,” said Pastor Albertson. “I’m so proud.”

