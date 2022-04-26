Police file additional charges against suspect in Taboo Nightclub Shooting

Show You Care
A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 made an appearance in Linn County court Tuesday morning by video feed from the jail.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have filed additional charges against Timothy Rush as part of their ongoing investigation in the Taboo Nightclub shooting that resulted in two people dying and 10 more being injured.

32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush was previously charged with second-degree murder, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Police are now adding new charges in relation to injuries sustained by five of the victims wounded in the shooting:

  • Three counts of willful injury causing bodily injury
  • Three counts of reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury
  • Two counts of willful injury causing serious injury
  • Two counts of reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury.

Police believe that all of the injuries victims sustained were related to the shooting - whether from direct gunshot wounds or shrapnel. There were no indications that injuries were caused by the stampede of people exiting the club.

Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, were identified as the two people killed in the shooting.

KCRG-TV9 obtained photos and video of Rush’s arrest, where he was held at gunpoint by law enforcement.

Police arrest Timothy Ladell Rush in connection with Taboo Nightclub Shooting
Police arrest Timothy Ladell Rush in connection with Taboo Nightclub Shooting(KCRG)

