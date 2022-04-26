Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Parents out on bond after being charged in deaths of 2 young children

Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths
By WITN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two parents charged in the deaths of their two young children were released on bond Monday after appearing in court.

Rocky Mount police said the mother, 21-year-old Zharia Noel, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, were arrested Saturday and each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligence and two counts of felony child abuse because of the children sustaining bodily injuries.

Saturday morning, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a call where they located a 3-month-old boy, Kamryn Noel, and his 14-month-old sister, Amariah Noel, unresponsive inside a parked car.

The children were taken to UNC Nash Health Care, where they were both pronounced dead. Saturday evening, the investigation was upgraded from suspicious death to a homicide.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate and were released from custody. The parents had their first court appearances Monday morning.

Police said they will continue to investigate the deaths. Further charges await reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
A speed-detecting device in an Iowa State Patrol vehicle, showing a detected speed of 120 miles...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Authorities identify 9-year-old girl killed in Greeley house fire

Latest News

Mold, major leaks, and other mistreatment detailed in Senate’s military housing report
Mold, major leaks, and other mistreatment detailed in Senate’s military housing report
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
Delta said the change reflects the important role flight attendants play in on-time boarding,...
Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against...
Officer’s job offer with police department revoked due to HIV diagnosis, DOJ says