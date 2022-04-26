Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Marshalltown Police looking for suspect

Brennan Cole Johnson
Brennan Cole Johnson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Brennan Cole Johnson.

Johnson has two outstanding arrest warrants and failed to appear on criminal charges related to assault and the unauthorized use of a credit card.

Anyone will information is asked to call 641-754-5725 or text the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). You can also reach out online at www.marshallcountycs.com

All tips are anonymous and could earn a monetary reward if the tip results in an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students

Latest News

Traffic may be impacted for the next few hours.
Black Hills Energy warning public of gas leak in Dubuque
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Department is investing over $2 million from the Water Quality Initiative in order to help...
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture announces funding for 17 urban water quality projects
police lights
Altoona man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at couple in Iowa City while intoxicated