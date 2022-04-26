Marshalltown Police looking for suspect

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Brennan Cole Johnson.

Johnson has two outstanding arrest warrants and failed to appear on criminal charges related to assault and the unauthorized use of a credit card.

Anyone will information is asked to call 641-754-5725 or text the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). You can also reach out online at www.marshallcountycs.com

All tips are anonymous and could earn a monetary reward if the tip results in an arrest.

