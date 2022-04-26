Show You Care
Jury trial set for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial is set for 62-year-old Arthur James Flowers.

Flowers is charged with killing Emily Elizabeth Leonard. Officers stated they found Leonard with “obvious head injuries” and noted splattered blood in the bathroom. A further investigation of the home found another area with more blood splatter and partially-coagulated blood on the floor, which prosecutors believe was likely where Leonard was killed.

Flowers later admitted to police that he had been alone with the victim according to the court filing. He said that he knew Leonard for many years. Prosecutors alleged that Flowers’ recounting of events did not match the evidence available at the home.

A case management conference for Flowers is scheduled for May 27th, 2022. A jury trial is scheduled to take place on June 7th, 2022.

Flowers is pleading not guilty.

