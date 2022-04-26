Judge to decide on moving trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge could decide whether to move the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing his family in Cedar Rapids.

A change of venue hearing is set for Tuesday for Alexander Jackson, who wants his trial moved out of Linn County due to pre-trial media coverage.

Jackson faces three charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, Jan and Melissa Jackson, and his sister, 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson.

The shooting happened at the family’s home on the 44 hundred block of Oak Leaf Court Northeast in June 2021.

Jackson claims an intruder shot his family, but police say they found no signs of forced entry.

Jackson’s trial is set for September 20.

