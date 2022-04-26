Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers OK bill mandating sale of E15 at gas stations

((AP Photo/Stephen Groves, file))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will become the first U.S. state to require that gas stations have pumps selling fuel with at least 15% ethanol.

Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill that received final legislative approval Tuesday, and when she signs it into law, the measure will boost corn growers and the ethanol industry.

Ethanol production consumes roughly half the state’s corn crop, and Iowa leads the nation in corn and ethanol production. Most gas sold in nationwide is blended with 10% ethanol.

The bill includes exemptions for gas stations selling less than 300,000 gallons of fuel a year, and stations with old storage tanks can get waivers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

