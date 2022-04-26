Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Frost/Freeze Tonight

By Joe Winters
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight will be chilly once again as lows dip to around freezing. You’ll want to cover up or bring in sensitive plants. Look for mid to upper 50s tomorrow and Thursday. Thursday does feature a small shot at some rain, but it looks light and scattered at best. Better rain chances are on track for this weekend along with gusty winds. The below-average temperatures appear to continue into the first week of May.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Afternoon, April 26
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: April 26th
kcrg wx
Chilly April weather continues
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, April 26th