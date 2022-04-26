Frost/Freeze Tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight will be chilly once again as lows dip to around freezing. You’ll want to cover up or bring in sensitive plants. Look for mid to upper 50s tomorrow and Thursday. Thursday does feature a small shot at some rain, but it looks light and scattered at best. Better rain chances are on track for this weekend along with gusty winds. The below-average temperatures appear to continue into the first week of May.

