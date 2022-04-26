Construction progressing on Uptown Marion streetscape and plaza project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Construction is progressing on the Marion streetscape and plaza project. It’s taking place in Uptown on 10th Street from 7th to 8th Avenue at the moment.

Phase two of the project is underway now with more phases to come. The current phase is in front of businesses like Goldfinch, the Giving Tree Theater and Frydae. That portion is expected to be complete in the next month.

Construction will then move to the south side of 7th Avenue near Zoey’s Pizzeria. Leaders in Marion are excited for the end result.

”We are so excited. It’s going to be so much more pedestrian friendly. It’s going to give businesses more space on the sidewalks to have café areas and it’s going to be great for our events too this summer,” said Brooke Prouty, Marion Main Street Program Director.

Prouty is encouraging people to continue to visit the various businesses in the area, which are open despite construction. Many of the businesses have back entrances customers can use to access them as well.

