Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Construction progressing on Uptown Marion streetscape and plaza project

Construction progressing in Uptown Marion.
Construction progressing in Uptown Marion.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Construction is progressing on the Marion streetscape and plaza project. It’s taking place in Uptown on 10th Street from 7th to 8th Avenue at the moment.

Phase two of the project is underway now with more phases to come. The current phase is in front of businesses like Goldfinch, the Giving Tree Theater and Frydae. That portion is expected to be complete in the next month.

Construction will then move to the south side of 7th Avenue near Zoey’s Pizzeria. Leaders in Marion are excited for the end result.

”We are so excited. It’s going to be so much more pedestrian friendly. It’s going to give businesses more space on the sidewalks to have café areas and it’s going to be great for our events too this summer,” said Brooke Prouty, Marion Main Street Program Director.

Prouty is encouraging people to continue to visit the various businesses in the area, which are open despite construction. Many of the businesses have back entrances customers can use to access them as well.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
A speed-detecting device in an Iowa State Patrol vehicle, showing a detected speed of 120 miles...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Authorities identify 9-year-old girl killed in Greeley house fire

Latest News

police lights
Altoona man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at couple in Iowa City while intoxicated
More than $17,000 in potentially misused and unaccounted for money and gift cards.
State Auditor: More than $17k intended for Univ. of Iowa patients missing, misused
Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to talk about the importance of hydration.
Hy-Vee Dietitian on staying hydrated this summer
Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones