Chilly April weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a cold morning! Most of us are starting off in the 20s, with the exception of northeast Iowa in the lower 30s. This is due to a low cloud bank, which will be present there during the morning hours. It’ll be sunny for everyone else. Plan on highs into the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s farther south. Tonight, plan on another chilly one with lows into the 30s. Tomorrow, look for a partly cloudy sky, increasing wind and highs generally into the 50s. Thursday’s rainfall chance continues, but still looks really light and scattered at this point. A better rain chance is still on track to move across the area on Saturday into Saturday night. At this time, no severe weather is expected, though rainfall amounts over a half-inch may occur.

