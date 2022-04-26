Show You Care
Chilly April weather continues

Chilly April weather continues! At least we have a better chance of seeing some sunshine today, though.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a cold morning! Most of us are starting off in the 20s, with the exception of northeast Iowa in the lower 30s. This is due to a low cloud bank, which will be present there during the morning hours. It’ll be sunny for everyone else. Plan on highs into the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s farther south. Tonight, plan on another chilly one with lows into the 30s. Tomorrow, look for a partly cloudy sky, increasing wind and highs generally into the 50s. Thursday’s rainfall chance continues, but still looks really light and scattered at this point. A better rain chance is still on track to move across the area on Saturday into Saturday night. At this time, no severe weather is expected, though rainfall amounts over a half-inch may occur.

