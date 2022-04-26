Black Hills Energy warning public of gas leak in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday afternoon, Black Hills Energy was called to the JFK Rd and Daisy Trail intersection in response to a damaged natural gas line and the release of natural gas.

Black Hills Energy is currently on scene working to safely make repairs. Currently both east and westbound lanes of JFK Rd. are closed. Traffic may be impacted for the next few hours.

Customers are reminded that if they smell natural gas in their homes, to leave immediately. Do not use the phone in the house where you smelled gas or turn off any appliances as you leave.

