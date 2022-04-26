Audit finds thousands in resources for cancer patients at UIHC unaccounted for

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An audit by the state found more than $17,000 intended for hospital patients at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics went unaccounted for. The report names a former employee, Anna Hernandez who was at the center of the audit. Hernandez was in charge of overseeing gift cards and donations to support patients.

UIHC says it requested the audit after noticing some initial discrepancies when it came to funds. The money that’s unaccounted for is mostly gift cards intended to help ease the burden for hospital patients and their families.

“Here we had thousands of dollars of gift cards that are supposed to go to cancer patients that just aren’t there,” said Auditor Rob Sand.

Sand told TV9 hospital policies should change to try and keep something like this from happening again.

”It’s now going to be up to University of Iowa Hospitals to put a better system in place to make sure that these funds are appropriately taken care of,” he said.

The report found the majority of money missing is in gift cards from various groups that work to help patients, like the ‘Aiming for a Cure Fund’ and ‘Adolescents and Young Adults Fund’ just to name a couple.

“You’ve got families, often times kids, or families with kids who are going through one of the most difficult health issues that someone can imagine and there’s a system in place there to support them and lighten their burden and yet because of maybe theft, maybe bad record keeping, now there’s a lack of trust because of what happened with these funds,” said Sand.

UIHC sent us a statement Tuesday: “The University of Iowa requested the audit by the Office of Auditor of State, after discovering the initial discrepancies. The University of Iowa takes seriously its fiduciary responsibility to spend taxpayer, research and charitable dollars wisely and has several procedures in place to ensure this happens.

The individual who was the focus of the audit resigned from the University of Iowa in November of 2020.

We thank the auditor for their thorough work.”

The audit looked at the finances of the UIHC Care Coordination Division from a decade ago through 2020.

“Here we had thousands of dollars of resources that are supposed to go to cancer patients and their families and they’re unaccounted for,” explained Sand.

Hernandez has not been charged with a crime related to these findings.

