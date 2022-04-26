Assault with injury at the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An assault resulted in an injury on the University of Iowa campus.

This is according to the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The department said it happened outside Art Building West on Monday night.

It is advising people to avoid the area.

The department described a possible suspect as a White man with brown hair and a red and white jacket.

The department said to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to campus police at 319-335-5022.

In an emergency, call 911.

And make use of campus safety services like NITE RIDE and Rave Guardian.

