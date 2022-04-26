Altoona man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at couple in Iowa City while intoxicated

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested an Altoona man they say was intoxicated when he pointed a gun at a couple in Iowa City early Saturday morning.

Police said Segbedji Ahissou, 21, confronted a couple about hitting the tail lights on his vehicle in the 200 block of East Court Street.

The couple denied it, but police say Ahissou got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the chest of one of the victims before running away.

Ahissou was reportedly found with a gun in his waist band near where the altercation happened after witnesses told officers where he was.

Police say Ahissou admitted there was an altercation, but did not say anything further.

Ahissou has been charged with Public Intoxication, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, and Possession or Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.

He is out on bond.

