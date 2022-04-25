Windy and chilly today, freeze warning issued for tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and chilly one today with highs only in the mid-40s. With wind gusts of 30+ mph common, wind chills will generally be held down to the 30s for much of the day. Tonight, widespread lows in the 20s are likely and a Freeze Warning has been issued. Greenhouse owners, please take note if stock may be sitting outside. Ensure it is covered or brought in to avoid damage. Looking ahead, the next system comes in the form of light, scattered rain on Thursday. This system looks pretty weak at this point. A better chance of rain is still on track to arrive by the weekend.

