Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Whisky could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say

The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A biofuel scientist has discovered a way to use the byproducts of whisky to fuel your car.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, there is a huge amount of waste for every liter of whisky.

The solid byproduct of whisky is called draff.

Some is used for animal feed. Some goes to a landfill or is dumped in rivers or even the ocean.

A scientist used a fermentation process to transform the byproduct into biochemicals to replace some oil-based products, including diesel used in cars.

Biofuels are made from renewable, organic materials and are low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels.

The challenge would be the scale; biofuels only account for about 3% of fuel used globally.

There are actually already whisky-fueled cars in Scotland. Using the whisky byproduct reduces the trucks’ carbon emissions by 90%.

The scientist who made the discovery says whisky waste can be used for more than just biofuels.

It can be an alternative to oil in plastics, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clothing and electronics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
Firefighters rescue a man from the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 23,...
Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
A speed-detecting device in an Iowa State Patrol vehicle, showing a detected speed of 120 miles...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
9-year-old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday morning

Latest News

Iowa man completes Boston Marathon with a purpose while battling stage 4 colon cancer
Iowa man completes Boston Marathon with a purpose while battling stage 4 colon cancer
The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E....
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio’s execution nears
LIVE: Biden salutes Tampa Bay Lightning, Stanley Cup champions