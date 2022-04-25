Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recognized nationally for LGBTQ Clinic

Show You Care
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Medical officials with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have earned the title of “Health Care Equality Top Performer” by the Human Rights Campaign.

As a part of the UIHC team, Emily Dang finds it very reassuring to work in a place that is being recognized for its efforts towards transgender medical equality.

“There’s definitely an overwhelming sense of pride, which I guess is a pun in itself,” said Dang.

The clinic provides both primary and specialty care to individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning. What sets it apart from other clinics like it is their care toward transgender individuals.

“My partner has had a lot of difficulty in aspects of changing his name, and legal issues,” said Dang.

The clinic offers specific, gender-affirming care, providing hormones, and referrals for adults for surgical procedures to better help align someone’s gender identity.

For reasons in her personal life, that recognition means that much more to Dang.

“When I was researching the clinic itself, it was so incredibly helpful to people in my immediate life not just from out of town, but out of state,” said Dang.

More than 900 medical centers applied to be apart of this year’s Health Care Equality Top Performer position. UIHC’s LGBTQ Clinic is one of 151 honored.

Clinic Co-Director Dr. Katie Imborek says she views the recognition as an important label for the patients they serve, and the employees themselves.

“That highlights some of the important things that we do, not only for the services that we provide to our patients, but also to our staff training that goes on and for the amount of benefits and support that goes on that we offer to our students,” said Dr. Imborek.

As a a part of working for the clinic, all staff at the UIHC LGBTQ Clinic receives LGBTQ-specific “cultural humility” training to ensure everyone who walks in the door feels welcomed and affirmed.

