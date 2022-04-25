This Fareway Cooking Segment explains how muffin tins can help picky eaters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer explains how muffin tins can help picky eaters try new foods in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Serving food in muffin tins is a great way to expose kids and toddlers to new foods without overwhelming them. You can put different foods into the muffin tin’s compartments. Whitney suggests including at least one vegetable or fruit in a compartment. A few other compartments should also include one of your child’s favorite foods.

