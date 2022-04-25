Show You Care
‘Second Chance Prayer Walk’ held to raise awareness of difficulties people face after incarceration

A prayer walk happened Sunday in Cedar Rapids to raise awareness for people who want a second chance at life following the completion of a jail term.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly one in three Americans have a criminal record. That can be difficult for people to find housing and jobs, and obtain certain documents.

Hope Community Development Association, which works to give people a chance at re-entering society after incarceration, held a “Second Chance Prayer Walk” to show the importance of giving people a second chance at life. The walk started at Westminster Presbyterian Church and ended at Redmond Park. Currently, the organization has nine people going through its program.

Ron Ziegler, executive director of the organization, said that most of the people they help have felonies on their records, but they want to turn their lives around.

“When you have to check that little box on an application saying you’re a felon, it makes it almost impossible to get the job,” Ziegler said. “I want people to realize they are people too. Maybe they made some bad decisions in the past, but most of them want to change their lives.”

