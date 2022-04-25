Memorial plans set for late Independence mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The funeral and visitation for the recently passed mayor of Independence are set for this week.

Bob Hill, 70, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He had been serving as the city’s mayor since January following more than a decade of service on the city council.

A visitation for Hill is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.