Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver in Johnson County was measured driving at extremely high speeds during the day, according to state officials.
The Iowa State Patrol, in a post on its Facebook page, said it discovered the driver on Interstate 80. The vehicle reached speeds of up to 122 mph, according to the post. The vehicle’s driver allegedly told the trooper that he was “almost out of gas and needed to get back to work” from his lunch break.
The post by State Patrol officials noted that ‘driving at a high rate of speed tends to consume more fuel compared to driving the speed limit.”
