Iowa State dance team brings home the gold in international cheerleading competition

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Dance team is bringing home the gold as all 25 Cyclones earned a spot on Team USA for the International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championship.

They beat out 16 other countries for the gold medal in the Freestyle Pom division.

ISU dancers say they were honored to represent the U.S., and it’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

“Obviously, wearing red, white and blue means a lot to any American,” said team member Jenni Terry. “So getting the opportunity to dance on that platform means even more than just representing our college as well.”

The Cyclones will celebrate their first place finish at their team banquet later this week.

