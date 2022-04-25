Show You Care
Iowa man completes Boston Marathon with a purpose while battling stage 4 colon cancer

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this month we told you about Phil Decker, a 46-year-old from Robins whose battling stage four colon cancer. On Monday, he completed the Boston Marathon and raised awareness along the way.

”We’re raising awareness for colon cancer and this is our vehicle to do that,” Decker told TV9.

He received his diagnosis during a routine colonoscopy, as recommendations for the exam recently dropped from age 50 to 45. Decker’s made it his mission to spread that message far and wide.

”We’ve had 60 close friends at least reach out to us that are under 50 and get theirs,” said Decker.

“I’ve had three close friends that have had pre-cancerous polyps which not to alarm anybody, that’s when you want to catch it because then it doesn’t grow into cancer,” he explained.

Running Boston not only helped Decker in spreading his important message, which can save lives, but he fundraised for two cancer groups along the way, raising more than $12,000 and counting.

The race itself did take some planning.

“My oncologists were a little nervous about my hydration and to be perfectly honest I probably drank a lot more water than I normally would. I would normally stop once every five miles, I stopped every mile to make sure I had enough water,” Decker said.

His goal was to make a difference by shining a light on colon cancer, and to make it to the finish line soaking in each moment along the way.

“I just wanted to have the time of my life and get to see all of my running friends and just enjoy the experience, and no question I got to do that,” said Decker.

