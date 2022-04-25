Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City restaurants want city to lower patio fees to aid in pandemic recovery

Some restaurants and bar owners in Iowa City still struggling during the pandemic are hoping city leaders can help them out.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Iowa City has waived patio fees for restaurants for the last two years, but now that they were back, some business owners would like to see them lowered.

Burger Haul, located on the Pedestrian Mall, opened in the early days of the pandemic. Yolanda Robinson, the restaurant’s owners, said that she has loved making flame-broiled burgers but didn’t love paying thousands in patio fees while still dealing with the residual effects of the pandemic.

“We’re feeling the effects more than ever,” Robinson said. “We still have to deal with the high delivery costs, people aren’t going out as much, and staffing.”

Robinson is not the only one paying so her customers could enjoy her burgers outside. More than 30 other restaurants and cafes pay the city to use its right–of–way.

“Smaller patios might cost $1,500 to $1,600, very-large ones might cost $3,000 to $4,000,” Joe Reilly, the “nighttime mayor” for the Iowa City Downtown District organization, said. “It all depends on what type of patio and what type of space you’re occupying.”

Reilly said the city asked his organization to identify ways they could help businesses, and lowering those fees was one of the answers.

“Our city waived those fees for the past two years, so there’s something that can be worked on,” Reilly said. “The city just needs to identify it.”

Robinson said that she is going to continue to cook up her burgers while the city decides if those fees should be lowered.

“The restaurants have been hit so much over the past two years,” Robinson said. “They need any support they can get.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue a man from the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 23,...
Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
9-year-old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday morning
A motorcycle crash.
One hurt in motorcycle crash near Covington
Senator asks for federal investigation after i9 Investigation into northeast Cedar Rapids post...
Senator asks for a federal investigation after an i9 Investigation into the northeast Cedar Rapids post Office
A research team at Iowa State University has won a prestigious award for developing a new way...
Iowa State research team wins $1,000,000 for new process that removes carbon dioxide from atmosphere

Latest News

The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Firefighters extinguish garage fire in northwest Cedar Rapids
University of Iowa student-athletes participate in the 24th-annual "Day of Caring" on Sunday,...
‘Day of Caring’ gets Hawkeye athletes volunteering in Johnson County
A speed-detecting device in an Iowa State Patrol vehicle, showing a detected speed of 120 miles...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
Robert Hill, in an official photo from the City of Independence.
Memorial plans set for late Independence mayor