Frosty Night

By Joe Winters
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold conditions overnight as a freeze warning has been issued. If you have plants outside you will want to make sure you have plans to cover them tonight across eastern Iowa. Overnight lows drop into the 20s with a hard freeze likely. Sunny shine quickly builds on Tuesday with quiet weather in place through the middle of the week. Shower chances begin to come back into the weather picture later this week. Have a great night!

