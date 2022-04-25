Firefighters extinguish garage fire in northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday morning fire in a detached garage caused damage to that structure and a vehicle inside, according to officials.

At around 8:53 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in a garage in the 1500 block of 10th Street NW. The caller said they saw smoke and flames coming from the garage, which was located behind a single-family home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames that were burning the structure and a vehicle inside.

Nobody was inside the home or the garage at the time of the fire, according to fire department officials. Fire, smoke, and water damage to the garage were described as moderate, with major damage to the vehicle.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

