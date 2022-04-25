Des Moines police looking for missing sisters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Des Moines are asking for help finding two girls who were reported missing Sunday night.

In a Tweet, police said Nyakhor Guang, 7, and her sister Nyabiey Guang, 11, were last seen in the Union Park neighborhood.

KCCI reports Nyabiey is 5′3″ tall, and weighs approximately 100 lbs. Nyakhor is 4′10″ tall, and weighs approximately 80 lbs.

Police said they searched throughout the night.

Anyone with information about the girls should contact Des Moines police, or call 911.

MISSING JUVENILES:

Nyakhor and her sister,Nyabiey, were reported missing last night. They were last seen in the Union Park neighborhood. DMPD has searched throughout the night. If you have any information that may help, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/QoFYwVHfPU — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.