Des Moines police looking for missing sisters

Police in Des Moines are asking for help finding two girls who were reported missing Sunday...
Police in Des Moines are asking for help finding two girls who were reported missing Sunday night.(Des Moines Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Des Moines are asking for help finding two girls who were reported missing Sunday night.

In a Tweet, police said Nyakhor Guang, 7, and her sister Nyabiey Guang, 11, were last seen in the Union Park neighborhood.

KCCI reports Nyabiey is 5′3″ tall, and weighs approximately 100 lbs. Nyakhor is 4′10″ tall, and weighs approximately 80 lbs.

Police said they searched throughout the night.

Anyone with information about the girls should contact Des Moines police, or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

