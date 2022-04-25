Show You Care
Death investigation following shots fired call in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired investigation at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW early on the morning of Monday, April 25, 2022. (Courtesy Brandi Bachman, KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police found a person lying dead in the middle of a street when they responded to a shots fired investigation early Monday morning.

Someone called authorities at 3:14 a.m. to report shots fired. Officers found the body when they arrived at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive southwest. That’s near the area of 1st Avenue and Edgewood Road.

Cedar Rapids Police and TV9 are currently on the scene, and we’ll bring you updates as they become available.

