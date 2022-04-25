Death investigation following shots fired call in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police found a person lying dead in the middle of a street when they responded to a shots fired investigation early Monday morning.

Someone called authorities at 3:14 a.m. to report shots fired. Officers found the body when they arrived at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive southwest. That’s near the area of 1st Avenue and Edgewood Road.

Cedar Rapids Police and TV9 are currently on the scene, and we’ll bring you updates as they become available.

