‘Day of Caring’ gets Hawkeye athletes volunteering in Johnson County

Over 200 student athletes pitched in to make the 24th annual Hawkeye Day of Caring a success.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 24th annual Hawkeye Day of Caring kicked off Sunday with about 200 student-athletes volunteering their time at organizations across Johnson County.

10 teams from the University of Iowa participated, helping out agencies such as the Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center and Houses into Homes. Grace McGuire is a senior on the women’s field hockey team, and this is her last time taking part in the Hawkeye sports tradition.

“I think it’s just important for people to know that not only athletes are here, but we’re also a part of the community as well,” McGuire said. “So we should be engaging and doing something for somewhere that we live for four or five years.”

The Iowa football team lent a helping hand as well. The strength they’ve been building in the weight room came in handy at Houses into Homes, a nonprofit that furnishes the living spaces of people in need. The team loaded up the truck at the organization’s warehouse in Coralville and delivered the goods to three families in the area.

“It’s a really cool experience just to be out here with all these guys and just to be able to help out our community and give back,” Cooper DeJean, a freshman defensive back, said.

Hawkeye Day of Caring is coordinated by the Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as a way to help student-athletes enrich their experience in the community they live and play in.

