Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Court won’t revive ban on secret filming at slaughterhouses

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Kansas to revive a law that banned secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities, but that was struck down by lower courts.

The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place a ruling by a federal appeals court panel that the so-called ag-gag law violated the First Amendment by stifling speech critical of animal agriculture.

The Kansas law made it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at an animal facility without the owner’s consent or to enter the facility under false pretenses.

Federal appeals courts considering similar laws in Iowa and Idaho had split over the issue.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
Firefighters rescue a man from the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 23,...
Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
A speed-detecting device in an Iowa State Patrol vehicle, showing a detected speed of 120 miles...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
9-year-old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday morning

Latest News

Iowa man completes Boston Marathon with a purpose while battling stage 4 colon cancer
Iowa man completes Boston Marathon with a purpose while battling stage 4 colon cancer
Videos from various dash cameras show the moments a large semi truck nearly hit a school bus...
Dash camera video shows semi nearly hit Ohio school bus full of children
A new poll shows more Americans approve than disapprove of the Supreme Court's newest justice.
Poll finds more Americans approve than disapprove of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Cedar Rapids Police say a 36-year-old man is dead after what they call an isolated incident of...
36-year-old Cedar Rapids man killed in Monday morning shooting