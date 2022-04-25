Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Convicted felon sentenced after running from law enforcement; found with stolen gun, meth in Fayette County

VanErp was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and 3-years of supervised release.
VanErp was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and 3-years of supervised release.(KWTX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A convicted felon who possessed a stolen gun and methamphetamine was sentenced to over 3 years imprisonment on Monday.

Officials say 28-year-old Alex VanErp from Faribault, Minnesota was confirmed as being involved in a number of thefts in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. VanErp was identified at an implement store in Fayette County while making a purchase.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, VanErp attempted to flee and was subsequently tased. Officials found a stolen firearm and methamphetamine on VanErp.

VanErp was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and 3-years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
Firefighters rescue a man from the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 23,...
Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids
A speed-detecting device in an Iowa State Patrol vehicle, showing a detected speed of 120 miles...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
9-year-old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday morning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cedar Rapids Public Library exterior.
Cedar Rapids Public Library increases laptop lending program
This Fareway Cooking Segment explains how muffin tins can help picky eaters.
This Fareway Cooking Segment explains how muffin tins can help picky eaters
James Thiel during day two of the trial.
Thiel found guilty on 2 counts involuntary manslaughter in 2020 LeClaire boating crash