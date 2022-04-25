Convicted felon sentenced after running from law enforcement; found with stolen gun, meth in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A convicted felon who possessed a stolen gun and methamphetamine was sentenced to over 3 years imprisonment on Monday.

Officials say 28-year-old Alex VanErp from Faribault, Minnesota was confirmed as being involved in a number of thefts in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. VanErp was identified at an implement store in Fayette County while making a purchase.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, VanErp attempted to flee and was subsequently tased. Officials found a stolen firearm and methamphetamine on VanErp.

VanErp was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and 3-years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.