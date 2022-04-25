City High superstar Jovan Harris leads the Little Hawks to the Drake Relays

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jovan Harris is looking forward to one thing most of all at the Drake Relays.

“Winning. Getting more metals I love winning.”

The City High senior does it a lot. Often - afterwards - with a smile on his face.

“I’ve been wanting to run track since I was young. I’ve always had like a Usain Bolt poster on my wall,” said Harris, who also plays football and basketball, said. “Track has always been my favorite.”

Harris ran the 400 meter dash at 49.91, currently 4th in the state, His 22.07 in the 200 meter dash in second in the state. However, Harris is more than just a quick time.

“That’s a young man that I will always remember,” said his head coach Mike Moore. “He’s a special young man. He’s a leader, he’s a fierce competitor, his enthusiasm is infectious. He’s an outstanding person.”

Harris ran his final meet at City high last Thursday.

“Everybody loves seeing me race, everybody loves seeing my run because they know I give it my all,” Harris said.

He is a qualifier in the 4x100 meter relay, t he 400 meter hurdles, 400 meter relay and distance medley relay. One thing he knows for certain?

“There’s competition everywhere. There ain’t gonna be no event where I’m not gonna have competition,” Harris said. “I just wanna go out and try to win everything I run.”

