Chilly air settles in for a few days

Chilly air is here to stay for a few days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa will be treated to a relatively quiet pattern for a few days, with below-normal temperatures continuing.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight as lows dip into the 30s. Clouds will be more common Monday than they were Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies expected for many north of Highway 30. Temperatures are held back under a chilly air mass in the mid to upper 40s for most.

With lighter winds tomorrow night, a hard freeze is likely with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. If you have plants that have begun to sprout in the warmer temperatures over the past few days, it may not be a bad idea to cover them up. Similarly, bring potted plants back indoors.

A modest warming trend begins on a Sunny Tuesday, with a chance for showers by Thursday. Showers and storms are again possible Saturday, and next Monday, as small storm systems pass by the area.

