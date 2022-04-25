Cedar Rapids Public Library increases laptop lending program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library is increasing the number of laptops available for patrons to borrow as part of an effort to expand computer access in the City.

Leaders say the COVID pandemic highlighted a need for broader access to laptops among people.

“The library continues to seek opportunities to reduce barriers to access for our patrons,” said Library Director Dara Schmidt. “Thanks to funding from the FCC, we will be able to grow this valuable resource and provide more opportunities for all of our community to access this critical technology.”

Laptops will be available for a 10-day checkout period from the library. Patrons must be 18 years or older and must provide a photo ID and library card.

The laptop kits can be placed on hold through the library catalog or picked up in the library as they are available. Laptops must be returned directly to staff at the library. Overdue laptop kits will shut off automatically, rendering the hardware useless. Patrons checking out the kits will be responsible for replacement costs if the kit is not returned to the library, valued roughly at $350.

Laptops will have internet capabilities only and will be cleared each time the patron shuts down the computer or ends their session.

For more information on the Cedar Rapids Public Library, visit www.crlibrary.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.