Authorities identify 9-year-old girl killed in Greeley house fire

The State Fire Marshall's Office is trying to figure out what started a house fire which killed a nine-year-old girl in Delaware County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREELEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the 9-year-old girl that died in a fire in Greeley over the weekend.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Brooklyn Lendt died in the fire at a home in the 100 block of Beckner Street on Saturday morning.

Officials announced the possible cause of the fire was an electrical issue. The home is considered a total loss.

The fire reportedly left windows blown out, the siding melted and holes in the roof.

A firefighter told TV-9 they tried their best to keep the house standing the best they could in order for the investigation to continue.

One neighbor said she didn’t know the family too well because they had just recently moved in.

The fire remains under investigation.

