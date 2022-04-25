Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

125-year-old Marion church saved from demolition

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life.

The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility. Then, about a year before the derecho the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm the church has sat empty.

”If you take away our historic buildings one at a time then at some point you lose the soul of the community,” said Nick AbouAssaly, Mayor of Marion.

Once filled with people from Sunday mornings to weddings, the church has seen better days. It’s lead to difficulty finding a buyer which put demolition on the horizon. That’s something Mayor AbouAssaly couldn’t bare.

”I would have seen it as a personal failure as the mayor of this city to be honest,” he explained. He pushed for more time in hopes of finding a buyer.

Conlon Construction closed on the building last week, purchasing the property for $98,000 dollars after another buyer fell through.

”What really I’ll say got me to the point of saying let’s go ahead and do this is I would say the Mayor has a lot of passion about that building and that was relayed and obviously he’s representing the community of Marion,” said Matthew Mulligan, President of Conlon Construction.

Brooke Prouty, the Director of the Main Street Program in Marion said the it’s fitting in a community whose motto is to ‘Reach Higher.’

”This is one of the highest points in Marion is the bell tower and so to be able to save this means a lot to our community,” she explained.

It’s unknown at this point what the building will turn into.

”I envision the next 4 or 5 months is really just dreaming what would be a great addition and then we’re going to get after it,” said Mulligan.

A committee of around ten people will be put together to help generate ideas for the space in the coming months.

”You know there’s lots of good ideas about what you can do with a building like this but none of those ideas mattered until we saved the building first,” Mayor AbouAssaly said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
Firefighters rescue a man from the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 23,...
Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids
A speed-detecting device in an Iowa State Patrol vehicle, showing a detected speed of 120 miles...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at over 120 mph on Interstate 80 in Johnson County
A home damaged by fire in Greeley on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
9-year-old girl dies in Greeley fire Saturday morning

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recognized nationally for LGBTQ Clinic
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recognized nationally for LGBTQ Clinic
Ukraine
White House Correspondent Jon Decker breaks down the latest on Ukraine and Trump's legal battle
VanErp was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and 3-years of supervised release.
Convicted felon sentenced after running from law enforcement; found with stolen gun, meth in Fayette County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast