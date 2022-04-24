Show You Care
WATCH: Iowa and UNI headline Musco Twilight in Iowa City

By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa held its only outdoor meet of the season in front of a full crowd at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track.

Local athletes showed out in eastern Iowa, including Aplington-Parkersburg graduate and UNI Panther Sophia Jungling and Linn-Mar graduate and Iowa Hawkeye Payton Wensel.

Plenty of athletes etched new P.R.’s and even some school records.

Full results can be found here.

