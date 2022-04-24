Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

(KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter on Sunday with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel’s.

The holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24.

