Panthers showed continuity and confidence among offense during spring game

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa football team hosted their annual spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.

The Panthers returns quarterback Theo Day who led the nation in passing yards per completion with 14.9 yards. He was 13th in the nation and first in MVFC for yards per pass attempt with 8.37 yards.

“At this point he is, but Matt [Morrisey] has really had a good camp. This will go into the fall, but yes Theo is the starter leaving spring ball,” said UNI head coach Mark Farley.

In addition, UNI returns a nearly full offensive line with plenty of Panthers who got playing time and eight of their top 10 receivers.

“What I saw from the offense, - continuity. I saw confidence in the quarterbacks. I saw timing. that’s why I am pleased with our spring because I saw offensive confidence.,” added Farley.

UNI opens the regular season in the fall at Air Force.

