‘Mobile Mexican Consulate’ makes stop in Iowa City to provide services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The regional Mexican consulate brought its services to the Iowa City Public Library on Saturday.

This event helped local Mexican immigrants receive necessary official documentation such as passports, visas, and consular IDs. The visit had 200 appointments, which is the maximum amount that they allotted.

The regional consulate, which services Nebraska and Iowa, will offer a similar set of services in Sioux City next month. Mexico currently maintains 51 consulates in the United States.

