Jefferson High School Academic Decathalon placed first at the Division 2-Nationals Saturday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jefferson High School Academic Decathlon team are now state and national champions. The team placed first at the Division 2-nationals yesterday.

You may remember the whole team was TV9′s Student of the Month in March for their amazing accomplishments, including 22-state championship titles in a row.

