Iowa storm damage from Saturday(KCRG First Alert Weather)
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Strong thunderstorms with gusts over 60 mph caused widespread damage in central Iowa Saturday night, KCCI reports.

A Des Moines building collapsed on 30th Street and a barn in Slater was destroyed. A tornado was reported 2 miles west of Slater.

In Winterset, the Fire Station’s roof reportedly collapsed and has water coming through it. Winterset is once again dealing with storm damage after a tornado ripped through the area on March 5. Trees are down and some homes are without power. Additional reports say trailers were tipped at the Riverside Raceway.

There was at least two semitrailers that tipped over on I-35. One semi blocked the roadway and slowed traffic just before 8 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol responded quickly and the freeway was able to open a short time later.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

