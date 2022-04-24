Show You Care
Families Helping Families says its seeing more foster kids in need

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local nonprofit says its seeing more foster kids in need. Families Helping Families of Iowa supports foster families and children across the state.

They held a bowling fundraiser to help support efforts yesterday. The money goes towards funding initiatives like their shoe voucher program, which gives kids in foster care a new pair of shoes. They say recently they had 900 vouchers come in, in one month. That’s the most they’ve ever seen.

Leaders say the pandemic is playing a role.

”There’s absolutely more children being placed in foster care as a result of the pandemic and for the children were not in school and not around mandatory reporters like the teachers and such we’re definitely seeing more youth placements maybe three or four every week in our office.” Melissa Carlson, the Executive Director explained.

”There are a lot of children they just weren’t seen during the pandemic they were in school they were going to churches they weren’t seen by anybody other than the caregivers at home and so unfortunately that means they were not being removed from the home that was unsafe.“ Angela Downing, the Director of Programing described.

Families Helping Families of Iowa is planning to hold more events in June

