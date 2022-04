CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 12th EcoFest was held in Cedar Rapids at the NewBo City Market on Saturday.

This was the first time that the event has been held in person since the beginning of the pandemic. The event featured over 30 eco-friendly vendors. The event also featured various bands as well as a speech from Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell.

