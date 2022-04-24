Show You Care
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
(Bonhams)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – A dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” is up for auction.

The dress was specifically matched to a scene from the movie in which Garland’s character Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch’s Castle.

Bonhams says the blue and white gingham dress is one of only two existing dresses with the white blouse and only one of four blue and white dresses in existence.

The fabric label of the dress is inscribed with “Judy Garland.”

The dress went missing in the 1980s after it was given to the Head of Drama at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. by actress Mercedes McCambridge.

The costume was recently discovered, and will go for anywhere between $800,000 to $1.2 million, according to Bonhams.

The other dress with the blouse was also sold by Bonhams in 2015, where it went for over $1.5 million.

The dress will be presented at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

