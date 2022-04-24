Show You Care
A cooler and mostly sunny Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After last night’s storms and cold front, temperatures are in the 50s across Eastern Iowa this morning. There are a few lingering clouds this morning, but most will clear out, which will give way to a mostly sunny sky for Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s. Temperatures will be much colder tonight, in the low 30s.

The start of the workweek is expected to stay dry with our next chance for rain on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

