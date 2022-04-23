Trailblazer Marion Fire Chief retiring at the end of the month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, friends, family, and area first responders filled Marion Fire Station 1 to celebrate Marion Fire Chief Deb Krebill’s retirement.

Krebill has spent 30-years with the Marion Fire Department, 8 of those as Chief.

“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “I don’t want to cry; I’m amazed.”

“Chief Krebill was one of four female chief’s in the state of Iowa. She said working in the male-dominated field came with its share of challenges.

“You just want to fit in so badly,” she said. “You try so hard to fit in, and it makes you a bit nervous.”

Inspiring female firefighters were something she worked to do over her three decades as a firefighter, not just to the Marion FD, but across the state.

“The National Firefighters Association said less than 5% of fighters were female,” said City Manager Ryan Waller. “This was pretty monumental. This is a testament to you and everything you’ve done.”

Krebill said she was going to continue helping the department recruit firefighters. She said she was proud of the groundbreaking barriers she made as a female firefighter, but said she was most proud of the work she did as chief: the new fire station, leading through the 2020 derecho, and the pandemic.

“Never stop fighting for your dreams,” she said. “Never stop; if the door opens, take it.”

Her last day will be April 30th.

