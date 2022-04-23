Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard says a tour boat with 26 people aboard has been missing in the frigid waters hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking. The coast guard said Saturday no survivors have been found so far but the search will continue through the night.

It says the 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and it was beginning to sink and tilt while traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido. It has since lost contact.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area and Japanese media reports said other fishing boats had returned to port. Average sea temperatures are just above freezing.

